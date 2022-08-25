Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Euphoria fans have said that Barbie Ferreira “deserves better” after the actor announced she would not be returning for season three.

On Wednesday (24 August), Ferreira – who plays fan-favourite character Kat on the HBO series – said that she was waving a “teary-eyed goodbye” to the show.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” Ferreira wrote alongside a drawing of Kat by her co-star Hunter Schafer.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

On social media, Euphoria fans shared their frustration at Ferreira’s departure from the show.

“I’m sorry but Kat is one of the best characters of Euphoria… Barbie Ferreira deserved better,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Barbie Ferreira being like ‘not returning to Euphoria bye’ on her Instagram story is wild,” one tweet read.

“Going to pretend that Barbie Ferreira isn’t leaving Euphoria. Going to pretend that Euphoria was just a one season special that purposefully leaves things open-ended and unresolved in like an art-hoe kinda way,” another joked.

Barbie Ferreira says goodbye to Euphoria (Barbie Ferreira/Instagram)

“Kind of had a feeling Barbie Ferreira wasn’t coming back for Euphoria when Sam [Levinson] had her say two words the entirety of s2,” one tweet read.

Reports emerged last year claiming that Ferreira had feuded with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson over her character’s storylines in season two.

The pair’s disagreement allegedly resulted in Ferreira getting less time on screen in season two and walking off the set.

Ferreira however said that many of the claims were “untrue”.

“Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff,” she said. “And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”