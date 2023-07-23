Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie viewers are reacting to a “jump scare” cameo in the new film.

The Mattel film, from director Greta Gerwig, was released on Friday (21 July), and has earnt rave reviews.

Margot Robbie plays a version of the doll alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays a version of Ken. Also starring in the film is America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell.

The film also stars many other recognisable faces in smaller roles as different versions of the dolls.

One particular cameo, though, that is particularly surprising cinemagoeres in the UK is Rob Brydon – and it turns out Robbie was instrumental in ensuring they appeared in the film.

Fans originally clocked onto Rob Brydon’s possible appearance in the film after he appeared at the film’s UK premiere earlier this month. The actor then cwrote o Twitter: “Had a great time at the Barbie premiere celebrating my pivotal role as Sugar Daddy Ken. When you go to see this amazing film please don't blink.”

However, many believed Brydon was joking only to be left stunned when he popped up in a scene taking place at “ the house of “weird” Barbie’, played by Kate McKinnon.

While at her house, she notices two Kens, one of whom is, sure enough, Brydon’s Sugar Daddy Ken. The joke is that rather than being a “sugar daddy”, the name given to a older man in a relationship with a younger person, he’s the dad of a fluffy white dog called Sugar. He shares his screentime with Tom Stourton, whose credits include sitcom Stath Lets Flats and the film All My Friends Hate Me.

It turns out that Robbie is a “huge fan” of Gavin & Stacey, which Brydon starred in. She told Cosmopolitan ahead of the film’s release that Brydon being in Barbie “was an enormous priority for me”.

Brydon recently told Virgin Radio that he once sent Robbie a birthday message in character as Gavin & Stacey’s Uncle Bryn, and he said that his being cast in Barbie may have been Robbie’s way of saying “thank you”. As well as starring in the film, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor also produced it.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Margot Robbie said casting Rob Brydon in ‘Barbie’ was ‘huge priority’ (Getty Images)

Considering the brief nature of Brydon’s appearace, many have quipped that it’s a “jump scare”, with one person exclaiming: “I screamed!”

Others described the moment as a highlight that received “cheers” from the crowd.

“Rob Brydon showing up as Sugar Daddy Ken was the cherry on top of the Barbie movie for me,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “I loved Barbie but more importantly I loved Rob Brydon as sugar daddy ken and that was enough for me to give the film a 10.”

Finnd more reaction to Brydon’s hilarious cameo below.

Barbie is in cinemas now, and is on track to become the most successful film of the year.

The film was released on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, with many rushing to the cinema to double bill both films. Oppenheimer has seen the director earn his biggest opening behind blockbusters The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Both films have already made their respective budgets back and have contributed to what is expected to be the fourth biggest opening weekend in box office history.

Find live updates about Barbenheimer mania here.