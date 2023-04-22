✕ Close Barry Humphries: Comedian and Dame Edna Everage actor's best moments

Tributes from across the entertainment industry are flooding in following the death of Barry Humphries.

The Australian comedy legend died aged 89 in a Sydney hospital surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday (22 April).

His family said in a statement that Humphries “was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit”.

The star’s death follows reports earlier this week that he had been admitted to hospital with “serious health problems” following complications with a recent hip replacement surgery.

Across his seven-decade career, Humphries became best known for his creations Sir Les Patterson and Dame Edna Everage.

His other credits include appearances in Bedazzled (1967), Spice World (1997), The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012), and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016) and Finding Nemo (2003).

Matt Lucas, Carol Vorderman and Rob Brydon are among the industry figures to have paid tribute to Humphries.

Scroll down for live updates and tributes to the comedian and actor as they come in.