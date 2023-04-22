Barry Humphries death – latest: Matt Lucas and Jimmy Carr lead tributes to ‘lovely’ Dame Edna star
Comedian’s death was announced Saturday 22 April
Tributes from across the entertainment industry are flooding in following the death of Barry Humphries.
The Australian comedy legend died aged 89 in a Sydney hospital surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday (22 April).
His family said in a statement that Humphries “was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit”.
The star’s death follows reports earlier this week that he had been admitted to hospital with “serious health problems” following complications with a recent hip replacement surgery.
Across his seven-decade career, Humphries became best known for his creations Sir Les Patterson and Dame Edna Everage.
His other credits include appearances in Bedazzled (1967), Spice World (1997), The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012), and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016) and Finding Nemo (2003).
Matt Lucas, Carol Vorderman and Rob Brydon are among the industry figures to have paid tribute to Humphries.
Rob Brydon: ‘He was a true great'
Comedian Rob Brydon, friend of Barry Humphries, said he was with the Australian entertainer just three days ago when “he was, as ever, making me laugh”.
“RIP Barry Humphries. A true great who inspired me immeasurably,” Brydon tweeted.
“It was a delight to call him my friend.
“I’ve been in Australia and was with him only 3 days ago. He was, as ever, making me laugh. His talent shone until the very end.
“My love goes out to Lizzie and all the family.”
Star who lived a life as colourful as his many characters
A veteran of stage and screen, Barry Humphries entertained generations with the high camp of his Dame Edna Everage alter ego and as the lecherous Sir Les Patterson.
The Australian multi-hyphenate may be best known for playing those characters across a seven-decade career, but his talents also extended into script writing and film producing.
He was regarded by some critics as the most significant comedian to emerge since Charlie Chaplin and lived a life as colourful as his characters.
Boris Johnson joins the tributes to ‘greatest Australian'
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has said Barry Humphries was “one of the greatest ever Australians”.
“RIP Barry Humphries – one of the greatest ever Australians – and a comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable,” he tweeted.
“Also an infallibly brilliant Spectator contributor. What a loss.”
Humphries has ‘taken final bow'
Australian comedian Adam Hills said it was “appropriate” Barry Humphries “took his final bow on a Saturday night”.
“RIP Barry Humphries. One of the greatest comedians of our time,” Hills tweeted.
“He was nothing but an utter gentleman to me, and occasionally a Dame. Appropriately, he took his final bow on a Saturday night.”
Comedian Jimmy Carr, who is on tour in Australia, tweeted: “A bit bittersweet doing gigs in Australia this evening, Barry Humphries has past and no one will ever be as good at crowd work again.”
Esther Rantzen says “world is sadder” after loss
Dame Esther Rantzen said “the world is just that bit sadder” following the death of friend and comedian Barry Humphries.
She told the PA news agency: “I’m very sad. I think we’ve lost a source of so much fun and someone I have worked with since the mid-1960s and liked and admired so much.
“My memory of Dame Edna Everage goes back to when she was a mere Mrs, she was even then a superstar.
She was dressed by BBC’s rather frumpy stock wardrobe but, of course, she turned into a butterfly and obviously achieved damehood.
“She influenced me greatly. When I was lucky enough to be honoured with damehood, I was very frequently introduced as Dame Edna because it became a phrase which came naturally, and I was thrilled.
“Barry was cultured and clever and a voracious reader and all the things that Sir Les Patterson not.
“A great creative artist.”
Matt Lucas shares photo of himself and Humphries
“I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries. Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest,” wrote the former Great British Bake Off star.
Lucas accompanied his words with a smiley photo of himself and Humphries together.
Comedian’s family issues statement
Barry Humphries’ family issued a statement announcing the comedian’s death.
Read the statement in full: “He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.
“With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.”
“His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of art in all its forms.
“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.
“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”
Ricky Gervais remembers ‘comedy genius'
Ricky Gervais was one of the first to pay tribute to Barry Humphries.
The Office star wrote on Twitter: “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you comedy genius.”
