Download festivalgoer gatecrashes BBC Breakfast segment with chaotic outburst

A segment on Friday’s (9 June) episode of BBC Breakfast was gategrashed by a seemingly inebriated reveller at Download festival.

The rock and heavy metal music festival, held each year in Donnington Park, Leicestershire, was being reported on live from the campsite by Hannah Miller.

“The people who were up really really late into the night only just going to bed some of them,” she said, while walking around the campsite. “There are a few early risers also coming round.”

At this point, a man is seen walking on camera, with a can of beer in his hand.

“I love my prescription speed provided by the NHS,” he said, before being quickly escorted away by members of the production staff.

“There’s a lot of people who want to have a lot of fun,” Miller remarked, before apologising to viewers at home for the incident.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Download festival. Headliners for the 2023 event include Bring Me the Horizon, Metallica and Slipknot.

Further down the bill, acts including Architects, Alexisonfire, Placebo and Pendulum are also set to perform.

‘BBC Breakfast’ broadcast is interrupted by a festivalgoer (BBC)

Earlier this week, the organisers of Glastonbury, the UK’s biggest music festival, asked attendees to refrain from bringing disposable e-cigarettes to the site in a bid to improve sustainability.

Over five days, Worthy Farm, Somerset will play host to some of the biggest names in music and arts, including Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, and Arctic Monkeys. You can find the full lineup here.

Lewis Capaldi recently announced that he was cancelling all his scheduled public engagements ahead of the festival in order to recuperate in time for Glastonbury.

In a statement, the singer-songwriter said: “[I want to] be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all the other incredible shows coming up, so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.”

You can click here for more information on how to watch coverage of the festival.