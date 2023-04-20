The White Lotus fan favourite character confirmed to return for season 3

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White Lotus season three will see the unexpected return of a popular character from its first season.

A representative for Natasha Rothwell confirmed to The Independent on Wednesday (19 April) that she will feature in the next run of episodes.

In the debut season, which aired in 2021, Rothwell played Belinda, a spa worker at the Hawaii-based luxury hotel.

Across the six episodes, Belinda connects with grieving and lonely guest Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge.

Tanya leans on Belinda for support and makes an unfulfilled promise to provide Belinda with financial support to launch her own wellness centre.

Fans of the show appreciate Belinda for her grounded outlook on life, in contrast to the lofty and often inappropriate expectations of the hotel guests.

The second season of the Mike White-created series was based in Sicily. Tanya and her husband Greg (Jon Gries) were the only characters to reprise their roles at the Italian branch of the fictional luxury hotel chain.

Though it’s highly unlikely that Coolidge will return for more episodes, the actor gained several awards for her portrayal of the eccentric heiress, including a Golden Globe and a SAG Award.

When she learned of Tanya’s fate in the series, Coolidge admitted that she felt “kind of bummed”.

Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus season one (HBO)

As of yet, details on what The White Lotus season three will entail are few. Reports in March claimed that the next setting will be in Thailand.

Variety noted that if the production follows suit with past series and films at a Four Seasons resort, then the luxury chain has options in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

White had previously hinted that the third season might take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality”, adding: “It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

With this in mind, a White Lotus in Thailand could make a perfect potential setting for Rothwell’s Belinda and her wellness aspirations.

Season three is expected to go into production later this year.