The White Lotus season three filming location reportedly revealed

The White Lotus’s third outing will take place in Thailand, a new report has claimed.

The first season of the much-loved HBO wealth satire was set in Hawaii and the second, which ended last year, was shot in Sicily.

Variety, citing multiple sources close to the production, reported Monday (27 March) that creator Mike White and his crew would be heading to the Southeast Asian country.

An HBO representative told The Independent that Variety’s report was “speculative” and that they did not have any further comment at this time.

Variety also notes that if the production follows suit with past series and films at a Four Seasons resort, then the luxury chain has options in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

If confirmed, the news will clear the conscience of Johnny Knoxville, who previously accidentally hinted that the series was taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ season two (HBO)

Knoxville, who is a close friend of White, told Vulture in an interview: “[White] and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

White had previously hinted that the third season might take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality”.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said in a clip shared at the end of season two.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The White Lotus’s second season swept the Emmy Awards last year, winning in five categories.

Seasons one and two of The White Lotus are available to watch on Sky and NOW.