Kieran Culkin has revealed the unusual way he told production assistants to calm down his Succession co-star Brian Cox on set.

Culkin stars as Roman Roy, the son of media mogul Logan Roy (Cox) in the acclaimed HBO drama, which returned for its fourth and final season on Sunday (26 March). You can read The Independent’s review of the first episodes of season four here.

Logan is known for his fiery temper and the curt catchphrase, “f*** off”, with Cox’s anger sometimes getting the better of him in real life too.

In a new interview with Esquire, Culkin explained that his co-star’s on set “outbursts” could be abated with a sugar boost.

“It’s just so funny to see him lose his s***,” Culkin said. According to the magazine, Culkin advised production assistants to keep a sandwich or a banana nearby in case Cox went on a rant.

He said that after the 76-year-old “begrudgingly” accepted the offering, he would calm down.

Culkin refused to quote any of Cox’s tirades “because they will definitely be misinterpreted”.

Brian Cox (left) and Kieran Culkin of ‘Succession' (Getty Images)

At the Succession premiere in New York last week, Cox was heard screaming at photographers so loudly that he interrupted a separate interview occurring with one of his co-stars.

“There’s always this problem with photographers, they’re like go right, right, right, and I was like, ‘Get your f***ing s*** together!’” Cox later explained of the incident.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Scottish actor admitted that he was suffering from “Logan Roy disease” after playing the character for four seasons.

“My wife’s nearly divorcing me because of it,” he quipped.

The final season of Succession is currently airing, with new episodes broadcasting on Sunday nights in the US and on Mondays in the UK.