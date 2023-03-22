‘He’s having a good time’: Succession actor’s interview interrupted by Brian Cox ‘screaming’ at photographers
Fisher Stevens suggested the Logan Roy actor was leaning into his character ahead of the fourth season
Life imitated art at the Succession premiere when Brian Cox was heard screaming at photographers while one of his co-stars was being interviewed.
Cox plays the irascible patriarch Logan Roy in the acclaimed HBO drama and is known for his character’s curt catchphrase: “F*** off.”
Deadline’s interview with Fisher Stevens – who plays Waystar Royco adviser Hugo Baker in the series – was interrupted by Cox’s unmistakable tones.
“You can hear Brian screaming; Brian is, um, still mad,” Stevens says in the interview.
“That’s Brian screaming,” he adds. “He’s having a good time. He’s enjoying his final premiere of the show. Sorry, that was interesting. I wonder who he’s screaming at?”
The actor says he believes Cox will have been joking with someone: “And he’s not serious. He’s not real. He’s having fun. He’s Logan! He can do whatever the f*** he wants.”
According to Deadline, a representative at the New York event played down the incident to reporters, saying: “Oh, he was just joking.”
However, the publication later caught up with Cox at the after-party, who explained what had happened.
“There’s always this problem with photographers: They’re like go right, right, right, and I was like, ‘Get your f***king sh*t together!’,” he said.
In real life, Cox is known for never mincing his words. In a recent interview, the Scottish actor doubled down on criticism of his co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting style.
“It’s really a cultural clash,” Cox said. “I don’t put up with all that American s***. I’m sorry. All that sort of ‘I think, therefore I feel.’”
Strong responded to Cox’s opinion of his acting style earlier this year, saying: “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f*** he wants.”
The fourth season of Succession begins on HBO and Sky Atlantic on 26 and 27 March, respectively.
