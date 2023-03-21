Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Snook revealed she is pregnant with her first child as she attended the HBO premiere for the fourth and final season of Succession.

Snook, who stars alongside Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Brian Cox in the hit comedy-drama, told reporters she felt “great” about impending motherhood but joked she wouldn’t be taking any advice from her onscreen family.

“[I] brought someone I have not met, but am intimate with,” she told Extra. Asked if she had learned anything about being a parent from Succession, she said: “What not to do.”

Succession follows a wealthy family’s warring siblings as they compete to take over a multibillion-dollar company from their ailing father, with Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, Snook as his only daughter Siobhan/“Shiv”, and Strong and Culkin as Snook’s onscreen brothers Kendall and Roman.

The fourth season is set for release on 26 March. It is due to pick up after the Roy siblings’ failed coup and their father’s proposal to sell Waystar RoyCo to tech mogul Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

“I don't think the Roy family are a paragon of family values, I don't think we can really be looking to them for guidance,” Snook said.

She later told Entertainment Tonight that the news was “exciting” adding: “I feel great.”

Snook married comedian Dave Lawson in 2021.

She and her co-stars have admitted they feel sad that Succession, which has won a number of accolades and critical praise since it debuted in 2018, is coming to an end.

Nicholas Braun, who plays Cousin Greg, said last week that he was “sad as hell” to wave goodbye to his character.

“We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till [creator Jesse Armstrong] says it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re all pretty bummed.”

“I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody,” he said. “It’s been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough.”

However, he emphasised that the season finale was “fire”.