Brian Cox says Succession costar Jeremy Strong’s method acting is ‘American s***’

Brian Cox has once again taken aim at Jeremy Strong’s approach to acting, this time blaming his Succession costar’s birthplace.

The Scottish actor, who plays Strong’s character’s father, Logan Roy, in the acclaimed HBO series, previously criticised his co-star’s method acting style during a now-infamous New Yorker interview published in 2021.

“I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare,” Cox told the magazine.

The 76-year-old has since doubled down on his comments, calling Strong’s method “f***ing annoying” in an interview earlier this year.

In a newly-published interview with Variety ahead of the show’s fourth season, Cox put Strong’s acting style down to the culture in which he was raised and taught.

“It’s really a cultural clash,” Cox said. “I don’t put up with all that American s***. I’m sorry. All that sort of ‘I think, therefore I feel.’”

Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in ‘Succession’ (HBO)

“Just do the job,” he continued. “Don’t identify.”

Cox pointed to famous method actor Daniel Day-Lewis: “He retired at the age of 55, and I’m going, ‘That’s when the roles become really interesting. You’ve retired just at the point when actually the roles get better!’

“Of course, Jeremy was Dan Day-Lewis’ assistant. So he’s learned all that stuff from Dan.”

Cox stipulated, nonetheless, that he thought Strong was “a wonderful actor”.

Strong responded to Cox’s opinion of his acting style earlier this year, saying: “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f*** he wants.

The fourth season of Succession begins on HBO and Sky Atlantic on 26 and 27 March, respectively.