The setting of The White Lotus season three may have just been given away... by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

HBO’s acclaimed drama series has made a habit of changing locations with each new season. The first season took place in Hawaii, while last year’s follow-up was set in Sicily.

Series creator Mike White has thus far kept his plans for season three under wraps.

According to an off-handed comment from Knoxville, however, the forthcoming third season may be taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking to Vulture in a new interview, Knoxville – a close friend of White – appeared to let slip the detail about The White Lotus’s new season.

The matter came up when Knoxville was asked about his future as a sitcom star following the cancellation of his Hulu series Reboot.

“I don’t tend to think in those terms,” he said. “My first inclination is to focus on film. I love acting and producing films, and making documentaries. If a good television show comes along, of course, I’ll pay attention, because television is so good now. I’d be foolish not to pay attention.”

This prompted the interviewer to bring up The White Lotus, asking whether Knoxville would consider starring in it should the opportunity arise.

Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ season two (HBO)

“Are you kidding?” Knoxville replied. “Mike White is a very close friend of mine.”

He added: “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

Knoxville concluded the interview by suggesting that he would be willing to feature in The White Lotus, joking: “Hey, Mike, I’m still here.”

In the UK, seasons one and two of The White Lotus can be watched on Sky and NOW.