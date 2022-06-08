John Barrowman has revealed he witnessed the Berlin incident that has left one dead.

Around 30 people were left injured after a car drove into pedestrians in the capital of Germany near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard on Wednesday (8 June).

Doctor Who star Barrowman said that he heard the “bang and the crash”, telling his followers in a Twitter video: “We were in a store, and then we came out and saw all the carnage.”

“It’s really pretty bad, guys,” he said, revealing that he was sitting behind a tree at the advice of his friend “just in case anything else happens”. He later said he was returning to his hotel as “we kind of don’t want to be on the street”.

He said in one video: “There’s a lot of police, there’s a dead body in the middle of the road, and over here, there’s all the emergency services that are trying to help victims and people. There’s a lot of people walking with limps and injuries.”

He also praised the police for their “unbelievable” presence.

John Barrowman shared updates from the incident in Berlin (Twitter)

Police spokesman Martin Dams said the suspected driver of the vehicle had been detained. It’s been announced that five people have been left with life-threatening injuries.

“A man is believed to have driven into a group of people,” police said, adding: “It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act”

Barrowman shared the video with the caption: “Update from the horrible situation in Berlin…We are ok.”

