Better Call Saul fans reveal why unfortunate Emmys record is actually a good thing

Better Call Saul fans are feeling gratified despite the show setting a seemingly unfortunate record at the latest Emmy Awards.

The AMC drama was nominated in seven categories at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday (15 January), bringing its total number of nods to 53.

However, in a ceremony of unexpected appearances and a surprising – and lengthy – on-stage kiss,Better Call Saul went home empty handed once again.

A prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul concluded with its sixth season in August 2022 – meaning that this was its final chance to be recognised at the television awards ceremony.

After winning nothing, the show, which aired on Netflix in the UK, has officially become the most snubbed series in Emmys history, a fact that has led to outrage from the more enthusiastic viewers on social media.

However, a contingent of fans are noting that many of the best shows in TV history – including The Wire and The Leftovers – failed to win any Emmys, meaning Better Call Saul can now comfortably sit alongside its predecessors.

Bob Odenkirk, who played the titular dodgy lawyer, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, but lost out to Kieran Culkin, who won for wrapping up his role as Roman Roy in the final season of Succession.

Rhea Seehorn also missed out on the award for Outstanding Lead Actress for a second time for her portrayal of attorney Kim Wexler in the series, with The White Lotus fan favourite Jennifer Coolidge taking the prize instead.

Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul (Getty Images)

Other awards that the series was nominated for this year include Outstanding Picture Editing (The Last of Us), Outstanding Drama Series (Succession) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Succession).

In response to Better Call Saul’s continued Emmys dry spell, fans of the programme have sung its praises online.

Critic Isaac Feldberg noted that the series joins several others that were widely acclaimed but never took home an Emmy. He wrote on X/Twitter: “Better Call Saul has officially entered the vaunted ‘too good for Emmys’ pantheon, alongside The Wire, It’s Always Sunny [in Philadelphia], The Leftovers, Bojack Horseman, and plenty more of the greatest TV series ever.”

Bob Odenkirk in ‘Better Call Saul' (AMC)

Another fan wrote on the social media platform: “Better Call Saul, for me and a bunch of other people is the best television series ever created. Six beautiful, perfect seasons that included the best and most iconic characters ever brought to television. Thank you to everyone who was part of making my favourite TV show ever.”

While filming the final season in 2021, Odenkirk suffered a near-fatal heart attack. Speaking to The Independent in April 2023, the actor reflected on how the experience has had a profound effect on his life.

“I feel kind of great. Like a blank slate, but in a good way. I feel like I’ve cleaned my palate,” he explained.

“It’s made me think about how you spend the time you have, and the bottom line is, I don’t want my days to be as packed. I want to be able to enjoy the good things in my life, and I want to enjoy the problems, too.”