Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have opened up about secretively filming their cameo in Better Call Saul.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the pair would be appearing in the AMC spin-off’s final season, reprising their roles of Walter and Jesse from Breaking Bad.

While they are still yet to appear in the season with four episodes left to air, fans are already speculating over how the duo could reappear in Saul.

Speaking to Albuquerque Journal, Cranston addressed the secretive filming process they undertook to film the cameos.

“We were asked to keep it a secret forever,” he said. “We were flown in under the darkness of night.

“We took this plane and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV. They move us to an Airbnb – a duplex. He had the top floor. I had the bottom floor and we were told you can’t leave.”

Cranston and Paul were filming on location for four days. Their episode will reportedly air on 25 July.

“It’s so funny because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret,” Paul said. “Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it, so why did they keep us in a prison?

“Seriously, they were just messing with us.”

New episodes of Saul air every monday on AMC in the US, arriving on Netflix in the UK the following morning.