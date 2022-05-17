After a two-year hiatus, Better Call Saul is finally set to release its sixth and final season.

The Breaking Bad prequel follows the humble beginnings of attorney Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) before he began representing Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the notorious chemist-turned-meth dealer.

Better Call Saul’s 13-episode farewell season will be released in two parts, with its first seven episodes to begin airing on Netflix on 19 April in the UK and the second half commencing on 12 July.

In the US, the series debuts on AMC the day before.

Production of season six launched in March 2021. However, after Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on set in July last year, filming temporarily stalled before eventually wrapping in February.

Last week, the show’s creators drew the ire of some fans after it was teased that season six would feature the reprisal of Breaking Bad’s two leading characters, Walter White (Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Fans have long hoped the pair would return in some capacity, especially as the gap between both shows closes, but creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan had remained coy on the subject for years.

However, it has now been confirmed that they will appear in the forthcoming episodes in some capacity, prompting some fans to claim that the show had been “spoiled”.

Bob Odenkirk has teased the final ever episode of ‘Better Call Saul' (Netflix)

The two are among several other Breaking Bad characters – including Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring and Dean Norris’s Hank Schrader – to have been incorperated into the AMC spinoff’s storylines.

The first two episodes of Better Call Saul will be released on AMC TV on 18 April in the US and 19 April on Netflix in the UK.