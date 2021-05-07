There’s another sitcom reunion that may be on the cards sooner than fans expected.

With the Friends cast finally assembling for a high-profile reunion show on HBO Max, talk has turned to other sitcom stars returning to discuss their time on their respective series.

One such hit is The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 12 seasons from 2006 to 2018.

Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny, has said she would “definitely” be up for a reunion show.

“It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped,” she told E! News. “I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I’m excited to see how everyone flourishes.”

“I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show,” Cuoco added. “I can’t wait for the Friends one, and so I’m definitely open to doing one ourselves as well.”

On a timeframe of when a possible reunion could happen, she said: “I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that. It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long.”

Kaley Cuoco says she’d be up for a cast reunion could happen ‘in a few years’ (CBS Television Distribution)

Cuoco said she speaks to co-star Johnny Galecki, who played her on-screen husband Leonard, “multiple times a week”.

The actor was most recently seen in The Flight Attendant, which is available to stream in the UK on NOW.