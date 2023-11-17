Big Brother presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best (ITV)

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Roll up, roll up: It’s the Big Brother final!

Throughout the past six weeks, there have been doomed love triangles, unexpected double evictions and divisive squabbles over oat milk as the number of housemates was whittled down from 16 to five.

The public will decide tonight whether Olivia, Henry, Noky, Jordan or Yinrun deserve to win the £100,000 prize money.

The favourite to win is heart-of-gold Yinrun, a 25-year-old customer support agent from Shanghai, China, who lives in Harrogate.

Throughout the series, Yinrun has won over the public with her heartwarming reactions and inquisitive conversations with fellow contestants, especially in last night’s episode, when she received an emotional letter from her mother in China, whom she has not seen for two years.

Another favourite to win is sardonic Jordan, the 26-year-old lawyer from Scunthorpe, who lives in London, and is best known for finding himself in a love triangle with fellow housemates Henry and Matty. Though he was particularly hard to work out at first, the public has since warmed to Jordan and his wry humour and unpredictable character as the series has unfolded.

At the end of last night’s episode, there was a brutal twist as Yinrun was given a letter from Big Brother and had to announce 24-year-old doctor Matty’s eviction, giving him just 30 seconds to say his goodbyes to his fellow housemates.

Who will take home the cash prize tonight? Stay tuned to find out...