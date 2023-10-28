Big Brother fans call Hallie ‘a class act’ who ‘deserved better’ after shock eviction

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Big Brother housemate Hallie became the third participant to be evicted on Friday night (27 October), and fans are not happy.

Youth worker Hallie, 18, made headlines earlier this month when she told fellow contestants she was trans during an emotional on-air reveal. At the time, many viewers praised the other contestants for reacting with “love and acceptance”.

Quickly becoming a fan-favourite, Hallie however found herself nominated for eviction alongside DJ Dylan, 39, and Trish, 33.

After being voted off on Friday (27 October), Hallie expressed her surprise at the outcome during her exit interview on spinoff show, Big Brother: Late & Live.

“I honestly have no idea [why I was evicted],” she said. “I think we’re all strong characters and we all bring something so different to the table. I can’t tell you why but everything happens for a reason!”

She added: “I’ve left the house with no regrets because I take them as lessons learnt.”

Speaking about her decision to open up about being a transgender woman to her fellow housemates, she said: “The first night, I wanted to see how the housemates were, their opinions on things, going to sleep on the first night I felt like they were all such genuine people and they would respect me.

“So it was on my mind the whole first night and I woke up that morning, my heart was beating out of my chest, but once I said, ‘I am a trans woman,’ it was so empowering and like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. The response from everyone was so lovely, I appreciate every single housemate in that house.”

Holding back tears, she also said: “The love I felt... don’t cry, the love I felt from all of them, I really appreciated it. It was important for me to be loud and proud as well, to show trans visibility. Be myself, I am who I am, I ain’t going to change for no one!”

Hallie was evicted on 27 October (ITV)

Fans were very sad to see Hallie go. “Hallie deserved better. Why evict entertaining housemates from a entertainment show?” posted one person on Twitter/X.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“WHO THE HELL VOTED TO EVICT HALLIE???” added another.

A third posted: “I can’t believe we’ve lost Hallie.” And a fourth said: “Eighteen years old, trans and brave enough to go on reality television in a proper hostile time in this country for people like her – and STILL leaving the house smiling… I’ll stan Hallie forever.”

Commenting on Hallie’s eviction interview, another fan shared: “An absolute class act from one of the youngest housemates EVER. That interview was emotional and impactful in all the right ways. Hallie should be proud and some others could learn from her.”

Big Brother continues from Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2.