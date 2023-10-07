Big Brother co-host Will Best names his most memorable housemates

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Big Brother co-host Will Best has named his favourite housemates of all time.

The TV presenter is set to guide the reality series into a new era alongside AJ Odudu when it returns on its new home of ITV on Sunday (8 October).

Ahead of the reboot, Independent TV’s ‘Binge Watch’ spoke to Best about what he belives makes a good housemate – and the presenter shared his personal favourites from every past series to have aired on both Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Best said a good housemate must be a “character” with “range”, and that viewers “want to see a journey” that lead to a person “growing from the experience”.

The first contestant that Best mentioned as a personal favourite was Nikki Grahame, who appeared in series seven. “Nikki Grahame – she’s one of the all-time great housemates because she had everything.

“She had some of the most legendary rants but she also had moments that were funny and charming and sweet.”

Best said that one of his favourite “storylines” from a past series that “had a big impact on” him was the ‘Will they? Won’t they? bromance with Craig [Coates] and Anthony [Hutton]? It’d like to see something like that.”

In terms of celebrity contestants, he namechecked N-Dubz star Dappy and X Factor contestants Jedward, although he acknowlegded the latters’ journey was “one dimensional”.

Big Brother returns on iTV1, ITV2 and TVX on Sunday (8 October). Watch the full interview with Best here.