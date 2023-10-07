Big Brother is returning to TV screens across the UK on Sunday (8 October) after five years, and ahead of its launch, fans are revisiting some of the best moments from the original series.

One of the show’s most-viewed moments was Tiffany Pollard mistaking the death of David Bowie for fellow housemate, David Gest.

Meanwhile, back in the first series in 2000, Nick Bateman’s attempts to turn the housemates against each other backfired as they confront him over his actions.

The show has moved over to ITV2, with AJ Odudu and Will Best taking over hosting duties from Davina McCall.