The reality TV show that started the whole phenomenon of watching other people live their lives on screen is back. Big Brother is back, on its new home of ITV.

Binge Watch’s Annabel Nugent and Jacob Stolworthy talk about their favourite memories of Big Brother, what they hope will return and Jacob sits down with presenter Will Best to find out a little more of what’s in store for viewers.

Get the latest film and TV news and reviews with Binge Watch on Independent TV.