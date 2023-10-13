First contestant eliminated from the Big Brother house

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Farida has become the first contestant to be eliminated from Big Brother this year.

On Thursday (12 October) night’s aftershow, Big Brother: Late & Live, NHS manager Kerry and makeup artist Farida were announced as the housemates with the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

The public then had 24 hours to vote on who they wanted to stay with Farida receiving the fewest votes.

“I had the most amazing time. Thank you everyone for making the effort and coming today,” Farida told the live crowd in Friday’s episode.

Co-host AJ Odudu revealed that more than half a million people voted in the decision.

Dancer Olivia was immune from eviction this week after successfully completing her secret task during the launch episode, which aired Sunday 8 October.

Olivia had to convince her housemates that she was not the least entertaining member of the group in a challenge that saw contestants rank each other in various categories.

Farida (ITV)

Elsewhere in the episode, 18-year-old youth worker Hallie came out as trans.

“Hey guys, I just have something to say,” she said. “Yesterday, I feel like I wasn’t being 100 per cent authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already,” she continued. “I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

The rest of the housemates were widely praised on social media for their “loving” and supportive reaction to Hallie’s revelation.

Hallie later revealed that if she wins, she plans to use £30,000 of her prize money on gender-affirming surgery.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I’m gonna get a designer vagina,” she told Kerry. “And I’m gonna pay my mum back for all the years she paid for my treatments.”

Speaking privately to the camera, Kerry, 40, became emotional talking about Hallie’s journey.

“I felt really privileged,” she said. “And for the poor girl to say that she wasn’t feeling her authentic self, it’s sad. But she’s told us now... and it’s been amazing.”

Big Brother has been praised for its diverse casting this season, as the contestants have a range of varied occupations, political beliefs and backgrounds.

16 housemates are battling it out over the next six weeks in a bid to win £100,000, with AJ Odudu and Best hosting proceedings.

Big Brother airs nightly (excluding Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.