Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland are stepping down as hosts of BBC cancer podcast You, Me and the Big C.

The award-winning podcast launched in 2018, with Mahon presenting alongside BBC Radio 5 Live newsreader Rachael Bland and Dame Deborah James.

All three of the hosts had cancer, and Rachael Bland died six months later, while James died last year.

Rachael’s husband Steve took her place on the podcast after her death.

Speaking to the BBC, Mahon – who recovered from breast cancer five years ago – said: “I have struggled over the past year getting back in that studio without their seats being filled.”

She said: “I’m still processing it all. In what other job than the army would you go into work thinking you may lose colleagues? And so it’s very hard because there’s not many people who get it. It’s challenging.”

Mahon said she has had “so many chats” with Steve about the podcast continuing, because it is a “public service” – it dealt with issues from how to tell loved ones about your diagnosis to how to cope with hair loss and finances. In the end, though, the pair decided that “we don’t feel like it’s for us to continue it”.

Dame Deborah James, who died in 2022 (ITV/Shutterstock)

Steve, meanwhile, told BBC Breakfast: “We’d like the podcast to carry on because it’s a really important thing for so many people.

“It just takes a toll and it’s heavy and it’s hard to kind of keep talking about this stuff – particularly when we’ve had to deal with obviously Rachael and Deborah over the last few years.

“There aren’t many people doing podcasts where two people have died from the subject matter. It’s a tough thing to keep talking about.”

Many fans thanked the hosts for their podcast on social media. “Thanks for all you have done,” wrote one person. “The podcast was one of my wife’s favourites and helped her considerably. Best wishes.”

Another added: “Some great episodes. I hope they will remain available to aid and entertain people. The big C is tough to live and talk about so ending the podcast is understandable. Wishing you well on whatever directions you take next. Thank you for all!”

It is not currently known when Steve and Mahon will step away, but they hope to have a “long goodbye” and pass the podcast on to presenters who are currently experiencing cancer.

Later this month, the hosts will record an episode with a live audience. You can enter the online ballot for a ticket here.