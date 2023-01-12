Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Whitney Houston estate has called out Jerrod Carmichael’s “poor taste” joke about the singer at the Golden Globes.

During the ceremony, which took place on Tuesday (10 January), the comedian made several surprising quips, including one about the event’s formerly disgraced voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), and another about Scientology and Tom Cruise.

However, Carmichael drew criticism for a comment he made about Houston’s death.

After returning from a break, he said: “So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton.”

Houston’s familly, via her sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, told TMZ: “The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke and felt it was in poor taste.”

The Independent has contacted Carmichael’s representative for comment.

Houston died aged 48 on 11 February 2012 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub at the hotel in Los Angeles.

A death certificate went on to reveal that cocaine use and heart disease were contributing factors.

Elsewhere during the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy made a joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, both Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers while delivering their respective acceptance speeches.

Jerrod Carmichael hosting the Golden Globes (Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Viewers were also left wondering whether Elvis star Austin Butler’s voice was his own, or whether he was performing his acceptance speech in character as Elvis Presley.

