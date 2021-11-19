Billie Eilish will host Saturday Night Live on 11 December and also perform as the episode’s musical guest.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer has become the 42nd celebrity to swing double duty as SNL host and musical guest, joining the likes of The Rolling Stones, MC Hammer, Justin Timberlake and, most recently, Nick Jonas.

Eilish made her debut SNL appearance as a musical guest in September 2019.

Reacting to the “craaaazy” news in an Instagram post on Friday (19 November), the 21-year-old Grammy winner said she “could scream” with excitement.

Besides Eilish’s second SNL appearance, it was also revealed that People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” Paul Rudd would host the final episode of the season on 18 December. This will be Rudd’s fifth time hosting the popular American sketch comedy TV show.

Charlie XCX will join Rudd as the musical guest on the season finale.

Other hosts this season have included Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin and Rami Malek.

Halsey, Young Thug, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran have performed as musical guests on season 47 of the long-running show.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead actor Simu Liu is set to host the upcoming SNL episode on 20 November, with “Best Friend” singer Saweetie performing as the musical guest.

The Twitter account for SNL shared a teaser for Liu and Saweetie’s appearances on the show earlier this week.

Over the weekend, Liu also posted a photo of himself on the SNL set around the time Jonathan Majors and Taylor Swift were performing.

The actor captioned the photo: “Shortly after this photo was taken, Simu was promptly tackled by security and ejected from the premises. He is currently in his hotel room eating nachos and rediscovering Taylor Swift, along with the hashtag: #WrongSaturday.”

Actor Owen Wilson opened the season as host of the first episode this year on 2 October. Six-time Grammy award winner Kasey Musgraves accompanied him as the musical guest.

SNL returns on Saturday, 20 November, 11.30pm EST on NBC.