The cast of Black Mirror next season has reportedly been revealed.

Netflix’s hit sci-fi anthology series, created by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, is returning to screens with a sixth season currently in production.

Black Mirror season six will feature more episodes than season five, which comprised just three extended instalments – and the cast allegedly features a number of big-name stars.

According to an update from Variety, Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy and House of Gucci’s Salma Hayek Pinault are currently “in talks” to star in the new season.

It was previously announced that the cast of the forthcoming season will include Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Kate Mara (House of Cards) and Josh Hartnett.

Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan are also reportedly among the cast.

Previous seasons have featured star turns from actors including Jon Hamm, Jesse Plemons, Miley Cyrus, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Kelly Macdonald and Cristin Milioti.

It was reported in May that Black Mirror would be coming back for a sixth season, nearly three years after the release of season five.

Kate Mara, Aaron Paul and Zazie Beetz are among the new ‘Black Mirror’ castmembers for season six (Getty)

Back in 2020, Brooker seemed to suggest that another season of Black Mirror was unlikely, telling Radio Times: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those.

“I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”