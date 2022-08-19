Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix has released a surprise two-part bonus episode for The Sandman.

Fans had speculated about the possibility of a bonus episode earlier this week when the streamer deleted a YouTube video that reportedly contained unaired footage.

Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels of the same name, the 10-part drama series covers 16 editions of the 75-part comic.

It follows the titular Sandman (played by Tom Sturridge), who has been held prisoner for centuries and must travel across worlds and timelines to mend the chaos that’s ensued in his absence.

The new bonus episode covers additional stories from issues 17 and 18 of The Sandman, including an animated version of “A Dream of A Thousand Cats” and a live-action adaptation of “Calliope”.

It will feature newcomers Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David and Georgia Tennant, Michael Sheen, Anna Lundberg, Arthur Darvill, and more.

Despite Gaiman’s original comics existing in the DC universe, the author, who serves as an executive producer on the show, recently explained why the series didn’t follow suit.

“By the time The Sandman finished, it had its own aesthetic which really wasn’t the DC Universe anymore,” he said in an interview.

Tom Sturridge on ‘The Sandman’ (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

“We didn’t want a TV show where you felt that you had to have read a whole bunch of comics published in 1988 and 1989 to understand what was going on.”

Read The Independent’s three-star review of The Sandman here.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix.