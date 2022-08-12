Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix users are making grand statements about one of the episodes of The Sandman.

The Neil Gaiman adaptation was added to the streaming service earlier this month, and has received rave reviews from long-time fans of the source material, which was first published in the 1980s.

However, there’s one instalment in particular that the majority of fans seem to be calling the highlight of the series: episode six.

The episode, which is titled “The Sound of Her Wings”, follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) as he shadows his big sister Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) as she shepherds souls to the afterlife.

It is the show’s highest-rated on IMDb and, going by reactions on Twitter, it’s the one that is generating the most acclaim among audiences. In fact, many are hailing “The Sound of Her Wings” as one of the greatest episodes of any Netflix series to date.

@411mania editor Jeremy Thomas wrote: “Episode six of #TheSandman is legitimately one of the best episodes of any sort of television I’ve seen in years. I’m not kidding... in YEARS.”

@GreySparx added: “I loved episode six more than anything I have seen in a long time, the philosophical themes of death, time and immortality play out in such a clear, positive way. Really thought provoking.

@hfreed76 said it “might the BEST episode of media I’ve EVER seen”, while countless others hailed the outing as “sublime”, with some callig it a “masterpiece”.

Ahead of the series launch, Gaiman was forced to step in to warn “hostile” fans of the source material not to “gatekeep” the show from those who had never read it.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix now.