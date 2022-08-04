Writer Neil Gaiman has said he spent the last 30 years preventing interpretations of The Sandman, but feels the upcoming series is the “adaptation of our dreams”.

The new dark fantasy drama series is based on Gaiman’s award-winning DC Comics series and is set to air on Netflix from 5 August.

“I spent the majority of the last 30 years stopping adaptations of Sandman and hoping they didn’t happen,” Gaiman revealed.

“All of a sudden, here we were actually making an adaptation of Sandman and it was the adaptation of our dreams.”

