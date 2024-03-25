For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrities and public figures have shared their regret for partaking in online “Where’s Kate?” speculation following the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional video released on Friday, Kate Middleton revealed that she’d been undergoing chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery in January led to a cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer (PA Wire)

While the princess has had time away from the public eye as she recovers, many people shared their thoughts and conspiracies about the reasons behind her low profile.

Following the update about Kate’s health, some notable figures have acknowledged their part in the commentary around her and have issued public apologies.

Actor Blake Lively was one of the first to express regret, referring to a now-deleted post that seemingly poked fun at Kate posting an edited picture of her family for Mother’s Day.

Posting on an Instagram Story on Friday, the Gossip Girl star wrote: “I’m sure no one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this.

Blake Lively says she’s ‘mortified’ after poking fun at Kate’s ‘disappearance’ in social media post (Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

“I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry.”

Journalist and political activist Owen Jones has also expressed remorse for adding to commentary on Kate’s whereabouts.

After a photo of Kate and her three children was recalled by photo agencies after realising it had been manipulated, Jones remarked on the “kill notice” with: “I am so obsessed with this already omg!!”

Another post featured Jones sharing his scepticism about a photograph of Kate and Prince William in a car together. He wrote: “You have to be kidding me. That is not a public appearance. Choo choo! All aboard the Kate Middleton truther express!”

Journalist and activist Owen Jones has expressed regret for speculating about Kate’s absence from public life (PA)

However, the journalist has now said he feels “ashamed” for the speculation, and wishes Kate well.

“As someone who speculated on this without considering it could be a serious health condition, I’m very ashamed to be honest, and all the very best to her,” Jones wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Elsewhere, pressure is growing on other public figures who shared their opinions and speculations on Kate’s whereabouts to apologise.

On social media, fans are asking broadcaster John Oliver to retract a joke made during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago,” Oliver quipped earlier this month. “They might be ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’-ing this situation. I’m not saying it happened, but I’m saying it’s non-zero until proven otherwise. Until we see her sitting there with a copy of the day’s paper.”

Kate Middleton told the world about her cancer diagnosis (BBC Studios/PA Wire)

Piers Morgan has hit out at Oliver for his words, as well as deeming anyone who supports Kate’s request for privacy, but has previously speculated about her whereabouts, “shameless hypocrites”.

Some social media users have also turned to Kim Kardashian to acknowledge the news of Kate’s cancer diagnosis after she previously captioned a photo of herself next to a car with the caption “on my way to go find Kate”.