Blake Lively has issued an apology for poking fun at the Princess of Wales’ absence from public life after the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

Kate revealed on Friday that she was in the process of having chemotherapy to treat cancer following abdominal surgery in January in an emotional video clip.

It followed weeks of speculation around the Princess’s condition and whereabouts, a frenzy that peaked earlier this month after a Mother’s Day photo post of Kate and her children was recalled for being manipulated. A statement issued by the palace noted that she had been “experimenting with editing”.

Lively got involved with the online chatter about Kate and her editing mishap while promoting her drinks brand. The post showed a photo of her head blatantly Photoshopped on a distorted woman’s body lounging by a pool, with one of her Betty Buzz drinks in hand.

The caption read: “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

However, soon after Kate’s announcement about her health, the former Gossip Girl star shared a message on her Instagram Story expressing her regret for the post.

“I’m sure no-one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this,” Lively wrote. “I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry.

Blake Lively and Catherine, Princess of Wales (Getty / Kensington Royal)

“Sending love and well wishes to all, always,” she signed off the message, adding a red heart emoji.”

Lively’s original post has been removed.

Blake Lively has apologised after poking fun at Princess Kate’s photo editing mishap (Instagram / Blake Lively)

Kim Kardashian is another notable celebrity who got involved in the “Where’s Kate?” meme. Last week, the reality TV star and entrepreneur posted a selection of pictures, one with her outside by a car, and captioned the photos: “On my way to go find Kate”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

As of yet, Kardashian has not publicly commented on the update on Kate’s whereabouts.

The Princess’s announcement featured her sitting outdoors on a bench, as she thanked people for their well-wishes and support.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she added.

King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and paid tribute to his “beloved” daughter-in-law after the news broke, saying he was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did”.

You can keep up with updates on the Princess as they happen, here.