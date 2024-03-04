For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In its latest episode, Blue Bloods paid an emotional tribute to a much-loved cast member who passed away last year.

Treat Williams played Lenny Ross, a retired Baltimore detective in the New York City Police Department on the CBSshow.

He appeared in six episodes of the series, playing the role of partner and best friend of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (played by Friends star Tom Selleck).

Williams passed away last June in a motorcycle accident, aged 71.

He made his final appearance on the show in May as part of season 13. In his last show, his character reveals he has cancer.

Creators of the series continued the storyline revealing that the detective had died from the illness in the third episode of season 14 on Friday (1 March), according to Deadline.

The episode centred on Commissioner Reagan’s relationship with his best friend as he was forced to decide whether Ross’s daughter Tess should face prosecution after she was arrested in a bar fight.

“He was my best friend. And I’m gonna honour that by doing what’s best for his daughter,” Frank says. He advises Tess to hire a good defence attorney as he ends up putting his friendship aside to proceed with the prosecution.

Treat Williams passed away in June last year (2018 Invision)

Toward the end of the episode, Lenny is then honoured by his best friend.

“Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver and I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell,” he says in an emotional tribute during his family’s regular meal together.

“But Lenny would hate it if we got all teary and quiet and sad, so Lenny: We’ll miss ya. And save me a seat at your table, and I’ll see ya on down the road.”

A photo tribute was shared at the end of the episode (CBS)

At the end of the episode, the actor was honoured with a photo of him with his arm around Selleck with a message reading: “In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams 1951-2023.”

News of Williams death was confirmed by the Everwood star’s agent Barry McPherson, who also revealed that Williams was killed following the accident in Vermont.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson said in a statement. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson added. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Williams is well known for his role in the 1979 musical Hair. His discography also includes many hit projects such as The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City, Once Upon a Time in America, The Late Shift, and 127 Hours.