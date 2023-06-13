Treat Williams: Actor’s last TV appearance before death aged 71

Treat Williams starred in We Own This City, his last television appearance before dying in a motorcycle accident.

The actor starred as retired Baltimore detective Brian Grabler in the American crime drama miniseries, alongside Wunmi Mosaku, who features in this scene.

Williams was best known for starring in the TV series Everwood and the film Hair.

He died aged 71 after a motorcycle accident on Monday (12 June) when a car cut him off as he turned in Vermont, his agent confirmed.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him,” Barry McPherson told People.