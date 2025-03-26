Historic Bluey episode heading to the BBC for Easter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A special episode of the beloved children’s animation Bluey will be landing on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in time for Good Friday (18 April).

The 28-minute episode called “The Sign” – Bluey’s longest to date – originally aired on Disney+ last year but will now be available on its UK home, CBeebies.

From 7 April, Cbeebies will make an additional 13 episodes from series three available on BBC iPlayer, including “Ghostmasket” and “Surprise”.

In “The Sign”, Bluey is unhappy when the Heeler family home is up for sale – but she’s comforted when her teacher Calypso tells her a proverb about a farmer who trusts everything will turn out the way it’s meant to be.

The next day, the Heeler home is prepping for her Aunt Frisky’s wedding, but when it’s revealed Uncle Rad is planning a move out west after the wedding, Frisky runs away. The episode follows Bluey and the Heeler family navigate life-changing moments.

The world premiere of “The Sign” garnered impressive reviews at the time, with The Guardian saying it was “packed with magic” and BBC Culture calling it “truly transcendental viewing”. The episode also won a Kidscreen Award in 2025 for Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie in Preschool Programming.

It was announced in December that The Walt Disney Co. and BBC Studios will be making a film based on the hit Australian animated series, which will arrive in cinemas in 2027. The movie will be written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm, with a voice cast led by the series’ regulars, including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack.

The award-winning children’s series follows a seven-year-old anthropomorphic Australian Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey, goes on adventures with her mum, dad and younger sister, Bingo.

open image in gallery The Heeler family in ‘Bluey’ ( Ludo Studio )

BBC Children’s and Education, Senior Head of Commissioning for CBeebies, Kate Morton, said: “We know how much little ones and their families all over the world love Bluey, and it’s important to us that everyone across the UK can watch this global sensation. That’s why we’re so proud that CBeebies is the UK home for Bluey. The extended episode has already garnered so much positive acclaim and it’s the perfect Easter treat for families to watch together over Easter weekend maybe even with a chocolate egg or two”.

Cecilia Persson, Managing Director of BBC Studios Kids & Family, said: “We are delighted that this year's Easter treat on CBeebies is the highly acclaimed Bluey special episode, ‘The Sign’. It's a Bluey experience for the whole family to enjoy and definitely not one to be missed”.

open image in gallery The longest-ever ‘Bluey’ episode will be available from 18 April on CBeebies ( BBC/PA Wire )

Find the CBeebies viewing schedule below:

7 April, 7:20am: “Cubby” – Bluey and Bingo build a very special cubby for their stuffed toy, Kimjim

7 April, 7:30am: “Exercise’”– Bingo pretends to be Boss Bluey’s new employee in the middle of Dad’s backyard workout

8 April, 7:20am: “Relax” – Bluey and Bingo would rather explore their holiday hotel room than relax on the beach

9 April, 7:20am: “Stickbird” – On a trip to the beach, Mum teaches Bluey how to throw, while Bingo and Dad get creative with a funny shaped stick

10 April, 7:20am: “Show and Tell” – Bluey wants to know why Dad’s always bossing her around

11 April, 7:20am: “Dragon” – Bluey asks Dad to help her draw a dragon for her story

14th April, 7:20am: “Wild Girls” – Coco wants to play Wild Girls with Indy, but Chloe wants her to play another game

15 April, 7:20am: “TV Shop” – At the pharmacy, Bluey and Bingo have fun playing with the CCTV screens

16 April, 7:20am: “Slide” – Bingo and Lila are excited to play on their new waterslide

17 April, 7:20am: “Cricket” – During a friendly game of neighborhood cricket, the dads struggle to bowl Rusty out

18 April, 7:20am: “Ghostbasket” – Dad is pretending to be an estate agent selling the Grannies’ house to Mum. But Janet and Rita don’t want to move out

18 April, 9am: “The Sign”– The Heeler home is up for sale and Bluey’s not happy about it

21 April, 7:20am: “Surprise” - Bluey and Bingo want Dad to play two different games, so Dad plays both at the same time