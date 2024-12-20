Bluey is heading to Disney theme parks and cruises in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The beloved animated children’s show Bluey will soon become a part of the Disney theme parks and cruises family.

On Thursday (December 19), the Walt Disney Company announced in a press release that the children’s TV character will be seen at the Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, in addition to voyages on the Disney Cruise Line.

There will be various Bluey-themed events for cruises that kick off in Australia and New Zealand, including meet-and-greets and an interactive game that ends with a dance party alongside Bluey and her sister, Bingo. These festivities will begin in January 2025.

“Bluey has become a household name for families around the world and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney experiences. “We can’t wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises.”

Bluey’s involvement in the Disney theme parks will be revealed in the future months.

The news comes just a few days after it was announced that a Bluey movie was in the works.

On Tuesday (December 17), the Walt Disney Company and BBC Studios shared that the movie would be arriving in theaters in 2027. The film will be written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm, with a voice cast led by the series regulars, including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack.

The CGI-animated film will “continue the adventures of Bluey, a lovable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo.”

“I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie,” Brumm said in a statement. “I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

The show debuted in 2018 with children as its target audience, as the program soon began to cover more mature themes such as grief. However, last week, one mother sparked a debate when she asked what age the cut-off should be for Bluey viewers.

“When does your child outgrow Bluey?” the mother wrote in a post on the Adult Bluey Fans Facebook group. “While shopping today, a young girl, around nine or 10 years old, expressed excitement upon seeing Bluey-themed clothing. Her mother questioned her, ‘Aren’t you becoming too mature for Bluey?’”

The post continued: “I glanced at the mother as I perused winter attire for my own child and shared that our family also enjoys Bluey, emphasizing that Bluey is inclusive of all ages!”

“I firmly believe that Bluey is a fantastic program for everyone, and parents should allow their children to determine when they’ve moved beyond a show or any other interest. It’s not just a children’s show; it’s a parenting show as well, and my stance on this won’t waver.”