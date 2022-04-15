Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for their support after heart attack on Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk has reflected on the fan support he received after having a heart attack on the Better Call Saul set last year.

The actor collapsed while working on the final season of the series last July.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (14 April), the actor revealed how the well-wishes from viewers and loved ones had an impact on him as he recovered.

“It was so affecting,” Odenkirk said. “It’s still something I think about every day.

“I literally lay in bed at night listening to my heart and thinking about all the people who responded when they heard this happened, and just every chance I get, I want to say thank you to everyone.”

He then remarked that, though he generally considers social media “a place of poison and evil”, going through this near-death experience and seeing the response from people he’d never met helped change his mind.

Odenkirk explained: “Then this moment was just beauty and love from strangers. And I don’t really have it figured out yet except that it felt so damn good and still does. People aren’t as bad as I thought they were.”

Bob Odenkirk in ‘Better Call Saul' (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

When previously discussing his experience, the Breaking Bad star said that he was “lucky” that he had been “shooting a scene all day” at the time of the medical incident.

Where he may have usually returned to his trailer alone, he was with co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian when he fell to the floor.

Their screams alerted the medical team, who responded with three rounds of defibrillation to get his heartbeat back.

The first two episodes of Better Call Saul ’s sixth and final season will be released on AMC TV on 18 April in the US and 19 April on Netflix in the UK.