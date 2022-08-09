Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack
‘I’d have been dead in a few minutes,’ actor said
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.
In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.
In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.
“I went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.
Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and Patrick Fabian (who plays Howard Hamlin) immediately took hold of his head and hand.
“[They] started yelling at me to stay on Earth,” he said.
“I wasn’t breathing. I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn’t do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes.”
Odenkirk is currently appearing in the final season of Better Call Saul, with the concluding episode airing next week (16 August).
Last week’s episode addressed the fate of a supporting character from Breaking Bad, who had become a fan favourite.
Better Call Saul arrives on Netflix in the UK on Tuesdays at 8am.
