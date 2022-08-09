Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.

In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.

In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.

“​​I went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.

Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and Patrick Fabian (who plays Howard Hamlin) immediately took hold of his head and hand.

“[They] started yelling at me to stay on Earth,” he said.

“I wasn’t breathing. I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn’t do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes.”

Odenkirk is currently appearing in the final season of Better Call Saul, with the concluding episode airing next week (16 August).

Last week’s episode addressed the fate of a supporting character from Breaking Bad, who had become a fan favourite.

Better Call Saul arrives on Netflix in the UK on Tuesdays at 8am.