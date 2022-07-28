Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

Bob Odenkirk has expressed gratitude after surviving a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul last year.

In July 2021, the 59-year-old collapsed while working on the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel.

On Wednesday (27 July), Odenkirk – who stars as Saul Goodman – reflected on the anniversary of his health scare, tweeting: “A Thank You to you, whoever you are.

“A year ago today I briefly flirted with ‘quietus’ and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me.”

He continued: “I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary.”

Earlier this year, the Emmy-nominated actor shared details from the incident, remembering that his co-stars Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn “screamed their heads off”.

“I had some plaque break off and block the artery, and they were right there,” Odenkirk said.

“They came over, didn’t know what to do but screamed their heads off, and then the medic showed up and performed CPR. Thank God, very lucky, very lucky.”

Odenkirk previously said that the automated defibrillator used by the show’s medic failed to bring his pulse back until the third try.

He later thanked fans for their support after the heart attack, revealing how the well-wishes from viewers and loved ones had an impact on him as he recovered.

“It was so affecting,” Odenkirk said. “It’s still something I think about every day.”

Better Call Saul episodes air Mondays on AMC TV in the US and Tuesdays on Netflix in the UK, with the series finale airing on 15 August in the US and 16 August in the UK.