Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo thanked John Mayer and Jeff Ross for driving her late husband’s car back home from Los Angeles International airport.

On Wednesday (11 January), Mayer posted a video of him and Ross driving Saget’s Toyota Prius, after picking it up from LAX where he left it before he died.

The Full House star was pronounced dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday (9 January). He was 65.

While no cause of death has been identified so far, Saget’s autopsy showed no signs of drugs or “foul play” involved in the actor’s sudden death, according to authorities.

The 25-minute-long video – captioned “Rolling with Saget” – began with Ross telling viewers that him and Mayer were on their way back from the airport, reminiscing about “king of comedy” Saget.

When the camera panned to Mayer in the driver’s seat, the singer said: “I’ve never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life.”

There has been an outpouring of love for Saget and his family in the wake of his passing.

Over the course of the video, Mayer and Ross shared anecdotes and fond memories involving Saget, also praising his unwavering commitment to family after his sister Gay died from a rare disease called scleroderma in 1994.

Noting that Saget had “every excuse under the sun to be cynical, to be upset, to be distrusting”, Mayer said that Saget remained “childlike, innocent, and loving” despite the tragedy.

Ross also remembered their friend as someone who “loved making people happy” regardless of who they were.

Discussing Saget’s association with the cast of hit sitcom Full House, the comedian continued: “He somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of.”

Reacting to the video, Rizzo said she was speechless over Mayer and Ross’s kind gesture.

“These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything),” she wrote, adding that they had done her “such a solid” by picking up the car.

“The Prius is now home,” Rizzo ended her message.

Saget is survived by Rizzo and their three children.