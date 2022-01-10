Bob Saget’s daughter has shared one of the last texts she received from her father before his death.

The Full House star died on Sunday (9 January) aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No cause of death was given.

Comedian Saget would have been touring his stand-up show until May, having performed his final show in Jacksonville on Saturday (8 January) night.

Following the announcement of her father’s death, Saget’s 34-year-old daughter Aubrey shared a photo of a text from her dad as he prepared to go on stage (via The New York Post).

“Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” the comic wrote.

It is not known whether this was the final text that Saget sent Aubrey, who is the eldest of his three daughters.

After performing in Jacksonville, Saget tweeted on Saturday: “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience.

Saget with daughters Aubrey (left) and Lara in 2015 (Getty Images)

“Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

News of Saget’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with his Full House co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure leading tributes.

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson also shared his own memories of Saget, revealing that the comic helped him during a period of “rough mental health stuff”.