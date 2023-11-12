Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bobby Brazier was left red in the face after making an embarrassing admission live on air on Strictly Come Dancing.

The dance competition returned on Saturday (11 November), with the remaining eight celebrities fighting it out for a spot at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom next week. You can read the biggest talking points from the night here.

EastEnders star Brazier, 20, and his partner Dianne Buswell, 34, took to the dancefloor for an American Smooth, performed to “Ghost of You” by 5 Seconds of Summer.

Following the routine, Brazier received praise from the judges, but was criticised for the shaping in his hands, with Craig Revel Horwood saying he could focus on nothing else.

The pair then went up to speak to Claudia Winkleman, who asked Brazier about his training and said that she’d heard he’d been doing the moves to the routine “in his sleep”.

“I woke up one morning doing this,” Brazier explained, swaying his hands to the music. “I woke myself up doing that. Crazy.”

He continued: “And then the week before, the person that I shared the bed with, I turned, and I said, ‘This is the industrial twist.’”

Brazier put his head in his hands after the comment (BBC)

Buswell and her fellow pro dancers cracked up laughing at Brazier’s comment, with Winkleman mischievously saying to the camera: “Let’s pull on that string.”

Embarrassed, Brazier said: “Anyway” and Winkleman moved the conversation along with the words: “OK. Good. I’ll tell you what, we’re gonna halt it there. Congratulations again.” Brazier and Buswell went on to score a total of 32 points for their routine.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Watching at home, fans were intrigued by the hilarious interaction. “So who was Bobby sharing a bed with last week hmm?” one viewer wrote.

“The producer panic when Bobby starts talking about ‘the person I share my bed with’,” another joked.

One tweet read: “Bobby just blurting out who he was in bed with, there is no filter with this boy and it’s hilarious.”

Actor Brazier split from his girlfriend ahead of his appearance on Strictly. Buswell, meanwhile, is in a relationship with YouTube star Joe Sugg, who she met when the pair competed together on the 2018 series.

Brazier and Buswell earned praise for their American Smooth (BBC/Guy Levy)

Describing his partnership with Buswell in the early stages of the show, Brazier said that the pair “clicked straight away”.

“I was over the moon because Dianne is exactly who I wanted. We did a chemistry test and it felt like we clicked straight away,” he said.

Buswell occurred: “I was super happy that I got Bobby. As soon as Bobby was announced that he was going to be on the show, I had so many people message me saying, ‘I really want you to get Bobby’ and I was secretly hoping that too.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 12 November at 7.20pm on BBC One.