Love Island fever is upon us – the popular reality series is about to return for a brand new series.

After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show is set to welcome a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

One such person is Brad McClelland, a 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland.

Speaking about is decision to join the show, Brad said: “I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

Brad described himself as “easygoing” and “laidback”, and said that his colleagues would say he “[tries to] make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible”.

It seems like he’ll be in the right place, then.

Brad, who lives with his nan and claims to have never been on a date, enjoys going to the gym and is a coffee drinker. He is currently one of the favourites to win.

Brad McClelland is an early ‘Love Island’ favourite (Instagram @brad_mcclell)

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June.

It’ll be available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning on BritBox.