Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh’s cause of death revealed

Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh’s cause of death has been revealed.

The comedian and actor was pronounced dead in Michigan on 1 June. He was 52.

In an email to The New York Post, a representative for the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Batayeh had died by suicide. No further details were reportedly released by the office.

The actor’s sister had previously told TMZ that her brother had died in his sleep after suffering cardiac arrest.

The Independent has contacted Batayeh’s manager for comment.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” his family said in a statement issued on 1 June.

Batayeh appeared on three episodes of AMC’s award-winning Breaking Bad between 2011 and 2012 as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat.

The laundromat was a front for the meth lab where Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, produced drugs.

Batayeh, who also appeared on The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and CSI: Miami, is survived by five sisters.

His family has asked for donations to go to the Clark Park Coalition fund to support youth projects in Southwest Detroit.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.