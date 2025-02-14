Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian Cox has come out in fierce support of his “old friend” Kevin Spacey, arguing that the downfall of his career should never have happened.

Once one of the most recognizable faces and names in Hollywood, the House of Cards star, 65, was exiled from the industry in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual abuse in 1986. Spacey would have been 26 at the time, while Rapp was 14.

Rapp’s allegations were later dismissed by a Manhattan court in 2022. Spacey has since faced several more allegations of sexual misconduct over the years, all of which he has either denied or insisted was consensual.

Addressing Spacey’s controversies in a new interview with the i, Cox, who co-starred with the Oscar-winning actor in the 1994 sports adventure Iron Will, said: “Kevin is an old friend of mine. All right, Kevin did certain things…”

“We all used to worry about Kevin,” the 78-year-old, Emmy-winning Succession star admitted.

“But at the same time, you don’t destroy a man’s career because of what he’s…,” Cox argued, trailing off. “He also did a lot of extraordinary work. And I find that really petty, and I just don’t like it. It’s sneaky and petty and not right.”

open image in gallery Brian Cox claimed it was ‘sneaky and petty and not right’ what happened to his ‘old friend’ Kevin Spacey ( Getty Images )

The Scottish actor continued, saying that he “never found Kevin Spacey abusive.”

“He was misguided, certainly, in terms of his sexuality,” Cox said, “but that’s to do with him coming to terms with his own sexuality and how he’s dealt with that, and the dilemma that it’s caused in his life. And I think that one is to try to understand where he’s coming from, and what that’s about.”

Spacey, who came out as gay in 2017 in response to Rapp’s allegations, was later accused of “insensitively” using his coming out as a way to “disguise” his alleged behavior.

open image in gallery Rapp’s allegations against Spacey were dismissed by a Manhattan court in 2022. ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Cox further raged at the concept of cancel culture, saying: “We’ve got to an age now, where people are going, ‘Oh, that’s bad, he’s out, boom, he’s canceled.’ What do you mean ‘canceled?’ How dare you cancel anybody?”

The Manhunter actor joins a slew of other A-listers, including Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson, who have previously called for Spacey to be allowed to resume his acting career.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In 2023, Spacey stood trial in the U.K. after four men alleged that he had sexually assaulted them in separate incidents over the period between 2001 and 2013. He was again cleared of all nine offenses.

Earlier this week, Spacey was hit with another sexual abuse claim. Ruari Cannon is suing Spacey as well as two organizations connected to the Old Vic Theatre in London, with court records showing the claim was filed Wednesday. No details of the allegations involved are currently available.