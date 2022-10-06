Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brian Cox took aim at Liz Truss on Question Time Thursday (6 October) night.

The actor known for playing the sharp-tongued patriarch Logan Roy on HBO’s Succession appeared alongside Piers Morgan, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for Equalities Nadhim Zahawi MP, and Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Lisa Nandy MP.

Asked how long Truss would be able to stay on as prime minister, Morgan kicked off proceedings by saying he wasn’t “sure how she has the brass neck to stay on the job” after her cabinet’s mini-Budget announcement plunged the value of Sterling to record lows against the dollar.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s pledge to abolish the 45p rate of tax, paid by people who earn more than £150,000 a year, was met with a major pushback and was ditched just days after the announcement.

When the question turned to Cox, he said he agreed with Morgan. “I think it’s dreadful,” the actor said.

“I cannot see how she can lead the country and I don’t think she can lead the country because I don’t think people trust her, and if you don’t have trust, you don’t have anything.

Brian Cox and Liz Truss (BBC One/Getty Images)

”... Certainly what’s been going on at the Tory party conference has been an absolute fiasco,” he continued. “We’ve seen it, we’ve all witnessed it on a daily basis.

“And she’s the wrong person for the job, that’s what I believe I just do not think she’s the right person for the job. And I also don’t trust her, I do not trust her there’s something about her that I just simply do not trust. So, I ain’t a fan,” he concluded.

Dundee-born Cox is also known for his strong views in favour of Scottish independence.

“My country has to be free. We have to be free. We have to be our own person,” he said at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August.

“It’s so evident now, and Scotland has never been more ripe for it.”