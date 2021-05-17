Leslie Jones has shared a “Snyder Cut” of a Bridgerton sex scene with Regé-Jean Page.

The comedian – who hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards last night (16 May) – enlisted the help of the Netflix star in a segment.

In the clip, Jones – seen wearing period dress and a Regency-era wig – is superimposed into a sex scene with Page.

As Page undresses on screen, Jones tells him: “Wait, wait, wait, wait, you’re going too fast. We’re not doing this justice. We need one of them long a** Zack Snyder cuts.”

Jones was referencing how, in March, director Zack Snyder recently released a four-hour re-edit of the 2017 superhero film Justice League.

Following Jones’s instruction, the steamy action on screen begins to unfold in slow motion.

“I will spare you the rest, dear reader. It goes on like that for an agonising four hours,” Bridgerton’s narrator, Lady Whistledown, is heard saying.

“Mind your own business Lady Whistledown, you gossipy b***,” replies Jones.

Last night saw Page take home the Golden Popcorn award for Breakthrough Performance for his lead role in the hit drama.

However, it was recently announced (to the dismay of fans) that the British actor will not be returning for the show’s second season, which has already begun filming.

Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes recently explained why Page will not be appearing in series two.