Britney Spears’ manager slams mocking SNL skit

Britney Spears’ manager has slammed a Saturday Night Live skit that poked fun at the star for her new memoir Woman In Me.

Chloe Fineman portrayed Spears in the skit, with her castmates imitating a variety of celebrities “auditioning” for the voice narrator role for the singer’s audiobook.

The characters - including John Mulaney, Julia Fox, Timothee Chalamet and Jada Pinkett Smith - each delivered lines from the most personal experiences in her book.

Portraying Allison Janney, castmate Heidi Gardner mocked Spears as she read out a passage of the memoir where she detailed shaving her head during a 2007 public breakdown. “Who wrote this?” Gardner asked.

Spears’ long-time manager Cade Hudson was quick to criticise the sketch. “Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse,” he said on Instagram on Sunday. “No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… SNL is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe [Fineman] isn’t funny. Did you find her on Craigslist or something?”

Spears’ memoir, which was released on 24 October, instantly became a best-seller, with more than a million copies flying off the shelves in its first week in the US.

The memoir details the singer’s romances, her mental health struggles, her conservatorship and her recent freedom.

The audiobook, voiced by Michelle Williams, has also proven to be a huge success, with a clip of Brokeback Mountain star Ms Williams impersonating Justin Timberlake putting on a “blaccent” going viral.

Spears announced before the book’s release that she would not be narrating her own story, instead simply reading the introduction. “This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it,” she explained. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least.”

The book detailed an abortion Spears had while she was dating Justin Timberlake, as well as shining a light on her recently concluded conservatorship.

The controversial legal arrangement, which saw her father James (known as Jamie) assume control over her career, finances, and personal life, came to an end in November 2021, 13 years after it was put in place in 2008.