Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter ‘tells JoJo Siwa to grow up’ in deleted post

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha has apparently defended the Fuller House actor after JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met on social media.

“Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience’,” Natasha, 23, reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story on Thursday (28 July) – shortly after Candace addressed Siwa’s viral TikTok video herself.

“This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone,” Natasha continued on Instagram, in a message which appeared to be directed at Siwa. She also declared “there are bigger issues in this world than this,” before telling the Dance Moms star to “grow up”, according to US magazine’s report.

The saga began on 24 July when Siwa flashed photos of celebrities alongside categories including “rudest”, “nicest”, “coolest”, and “celebrity crush” in a TikTok video.

Underneath the first heading, “The rudest celebrity I’ve ever met,” Siwa turned her phone for a brief second to show a photo of Candace.

Bure later posted an Instagram Reel in which she revealed she’d called Siwa to apologise. She explained that at the Fuller House red carpet premiere in 2016, she’d snubbed Siwa for a photo and felt “crummy” about it.

The actor ended the video by saying that things between her and Siwa were “all good” and warned viewers about the impact their words can have on social media.

“I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage,” she told her followers.

Recently, Siwa told Page Six reporters that Candace didn’t share the full details of their call.

She said while it didn’t bother her that Candace refused her request for a photograph, what made her “really, really upset” was the fact that she obliged other children at the event after snubbing her.