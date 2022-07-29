JoJo Siwa says Candace Cameron Bure ‘didn’t share all the details’ of ‘rude’ incident

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

JoJo Siwa has claimed Candace Cameron Bure didn’t share “all the details” about the interaction that led to her branding the Full House star the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a viral TikTok.

Bure posted to Instagram on Tuesday (25 July), explaining that she’d called Siwa after the video was posted to apologise for upsetting her in the past.

She said that she and Siwa had a “great conservation”, during which the teen apparently said “she didn’t think this was going to go viral” and told Bure she “didn’t think it was a big deal”.

Explaining that Siwa’s video had, in fact, caused a lot of backlash for her, Bure said she asked the Dance Moms star why she thought she was rude.

According to Bure, Siwa said, “You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.’”

Interviewed outside a petrol station by PageSix reporters, Siwa has now said that Bure hadn’t told the full story about the interaction in her Instagram post.

“It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” the Dance Moms alum said.

“But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa (Instagram/Getty Images)

Siwa said that the fact she took photos with other children at the event after snubbing her was what made her “really, really upset”.

“It’s one of those memories when you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live – I think we’ve all had that moment – and I feel like this was that moment for me,” she explained.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In her video, which was preceded by a Bible verse she posted, Bure said she felt “crummy” for “breaking” Siwa’s heart at the time.

The actor ended by saying that things between her and Siwa were “all good” and warned viewers about the impact their words can have on social media.

“I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage,” she said.