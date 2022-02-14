Caroline Flack’s mother Christine believes the late Love Island presenter was discriminated against by the Met Police because of her celebrity.

In a new interview with the BBC, she was asked whether she thought Flack was treated differently “because of who she was.”

“Totally,” Christine responded.

Flack died by suicide on 15 February 2020, one day after she learned the Criminal Prosecution Service was preparing a court case against her over the alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Now, Christine wants the Met Police to tell her why Flack was charged, and not cautioned as recommended by the CPS.

She told the BBC: “It’s now two years, and I’ve still not got an answer.

“It leaves us really, really sad and really angry because she couldn’t get over that. She couldn’t see a way out. It was down to that.”

On Monday (14 February), the BBC reported that the police watchdog IOPC has directed the Met Police to re-examine its decision to charge Flack with assault, citing the department’s unsatisfactory response to Christine’s complaints.

The late television presenter’s mother first complained that due process was not followed by the Met Police when it arrested and charged Flack. At the time, the IOPC found no wrongdoing on the part of the police department but has now directed the Met to re-examine one aspect of their investigation.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said they will look into why it appealed the CPS’s decision to “caution Ms Flack” and offered its condolences to Flack’s family.

This isn’t the first time Christine has suggested her daughter’s fame may have biased the police against her.

In the weeks following Flack’s death, she called the CPS’s decision to prosecute the 40-year-old a “show trial”.

“Being well known should not allow special treatment, but should not allow making an example of someone,” she added.

After allegations against her surfaced, Flack stepped down from her role as ITV’s Love Island presenter in December 2019. Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack as the popular dating reality show’s presenter, said her predecessor thought that exiting the show would be a “good” move that would allow her to “work through” things.

In addition to criticism of the police and the CPS, Flack’s death sparked scrutiny of news organisations and social media users over their treatment of the presenter.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

For services local to you, the national mental health database – Hub of Hope – allows you to enter your postcode to search for organisations and charities who offer mental health advice and support in your area.